iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000.

Shares of BATS MTUM traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,277,025 shares. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.97. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

