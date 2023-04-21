iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stake Reduced by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Bank increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVY stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $117.53. 143,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,458. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $131.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

