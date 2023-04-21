iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,246 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9,296.1% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,226,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170,514 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,290,000 after buying an additional 635,350 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,930,000 after buying an additional 21,391 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 336,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,205,000 after buying an additional 52,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 282,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,749,000 after buying an additional 41,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,799. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $123.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.37.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT)
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- Why Philip Morris May Continue to Beat the Broader Market?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.