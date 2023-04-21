iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,246 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9,296.1% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,226,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170,514 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,290,000 after buying an additional 635,350 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,930,000 after buying an additional 21,391 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 336,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,205,000 after buying an additional 52,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 282,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,749,000 after buying an additional 41,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,799. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $123.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.37.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.