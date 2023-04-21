IsoEnergy (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Stock Price Up 1.3%

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF – Get Rating) rose 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.86 and last traded at $1.84. Approximately 8,758 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 40,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

IsoEnergy Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26.

About IsoEnergy

(Get Rating)

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IsoEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.