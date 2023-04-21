ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 333.33 ($4.12).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.47) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.24) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.22) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

In other news, insider Simon Bourne purchased 19,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £14,925.75 ($18,470.18). Insiders bought 20,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,564 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.62% of the company’s stock.

LON ITM opened at GBX 75.76 ($0.94) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 7.56. ITM Power has a 1 year low of GBX 66.02 ($0.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 347.71 ($4.30). The company has a market capitalization of £466.80 million, a PE ratio of -510.27 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 87.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 92.64.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions.

