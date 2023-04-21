ITOCHU Techno-Solutions (OTCMKTS:ITTOY) Stock Price Down 1.2%

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:ITTOY – Get Rating) was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.40 and last traded at $12.40. Approximately 407 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 9,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut ITOCHU Techno-Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average of $11.79.

About ITOCHU Techno-Solutions

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corp. engages in the sale and maintenance of computers and network systems. It operates through the following divisions: Enterprise, Distribution, Telecommunications, Regional and Social Infrastructure, Financial Services, Information Technology (IT) Services, and Others. The Enterprise division offers solutions for the manufacturing, transportation, food, and energy sectors.

