J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lowered its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at about $100,437,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 91.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 565,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,381,000 after purchasing an additional 270,491 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $31,813,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,067.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 192,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $24,514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT remained flat at $180.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. 131,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,943. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.82. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.92 and a twelve month high of $200.64.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,196,383.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.48.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

