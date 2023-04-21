J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Price Target Raised to GBX 295

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 285 ($3.53) to GBX 295 ($3.65) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

JSAIY has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas upgraded J Sainsbury from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 206 ($2.55) to GBX 213 ($2.64) in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 220 ($2.72) to GBX 228 ($2.82) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J Sainsbury has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.00.

OTCMKTS JSAIY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.82. 6,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.33. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $14.04.

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing. The Financial Services includes Sainsbury’s Bank Plc and Argos Financial Services entities.

