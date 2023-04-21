Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Morgan Stanley

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.41.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Jack in the Box stock opened at $89.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.73. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $54.80 and a 52 week high of $93.72.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.25. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $527.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Insider Activity

In other Jack in the Box news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 712 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $61,210.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,700.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jack in the Box news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 712 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $61,210.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,700.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $115,731.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,339.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,949 shares of company stock worth $242,572. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 30.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 153.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 11,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after acquiring an additional 874,419 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

