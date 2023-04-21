Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Short Interest Update

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the March 15th total of 3,180,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 393,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on JAMF. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Jamf from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Jamf from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Jamf from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jamf from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jamf presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Get Jamf alerts:

Jamf Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of JAMF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.36. 589,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.85. Jamf has a twelve month low of $17.16 and a twelve month high of $32.47.

Insider Activity at Jamf

Jamf ( NASDAQ:JAMF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Jamf had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $130.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Jamf will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jamf news, insider Jeff Lendino sold 16,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $325,071.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,682.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jason Wudi sold 16,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $332,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 371,587 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,001.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeff Lendino sold 16,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $325,071.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,682.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,274 shares of company stock worth $875,536 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jamf

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAMF. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Jamf in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 769,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after purchasing an additional 101,556 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Jamf in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in Jamf by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jamf Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.