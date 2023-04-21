Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE – Get Rating) shares were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.15 and last traded at $22.12. Approximately 789 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.98.

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.00. The company has a market cap of $5.52 million, a P/E ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF by 666.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter.

About Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (JRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of real-estate and real estate-related companies in the United States. JRE was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.