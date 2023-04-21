Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JREGet Rating) shares were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.15 and last traded at $22.12. Approximately 789 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.98.

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.00. The company has a market cap of $5.52 million, a P/E ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF by 666.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter.

About Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF

(Get Rating)

The Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (JRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of real-estate and real estate-related companies in the United States. JRE was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

See Also

