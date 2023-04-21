Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Merck & Co., Inc. in a report issued on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.34. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Merck & Co., Inc.’s current full-year earnings is $6.53 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s FY2024 earnings at $8.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.73 EPS.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of MRK opened at $114.17 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.05 and a 52 week high of $116.44. The firm has a market cap of $289.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 169,536 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,306 shares of company stock valued at $17,162,278 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.