Jet Protocol Price Hits $0.0105 on Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 21st. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $17.84 million and approximately $147,432.23 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01054201 USD and is up 2.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $150,392.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

