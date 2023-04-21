Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Stock Position Decreased by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,486 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,722,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,731,000 after acquiring an additional 468,437 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 37.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,567 shares in the last quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 0.5% during the third quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd now owns 4,482,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,407,000 after acquiring an additional 22,493 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 13.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,749,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,822,000 after acquiring an additional 441,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the first quarter worth $16,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 29,434 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $147,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,406,823 shares in the company, valued at $297,034,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 29,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $147,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,406,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,034,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Bowles sold 42,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $210,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,260 shares of company stock worth $559,960. Insiders own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.13.

NYSE JOBY opened at $3.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.09. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $7.15.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Research analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

