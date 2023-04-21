Joystick Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $8.23 Million (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 21st. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $8.23 million and approximately $11,118.85 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0401 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Joystick has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00008087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00029163 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00019873 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00018890 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,163.40 or 1.00008561 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick (JOY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.04431615 USD and is up 5.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $12,183.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

