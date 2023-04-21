JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Target Price to $35.00

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WMB. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Williams Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Williams Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.92.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of WMB opened at $29.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $0.4475 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 15,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

