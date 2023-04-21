JUNO (JUNO) Price Reaches $0.78 on Major Exchanges

JUNO (JUNO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One JUNO coin can now be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00002879 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, JUNO has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. JUNO has a total market capitalization of $56.79 million and $221,754.44 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About JUNO

JUNO’s genesis date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 72,369,661 coins. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. JUNO’s official website is junochain.com. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

