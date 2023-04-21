Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,524 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,491 ($18.45) to GBX 1,524 ($18.86) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JTKWY. Barclays decreased their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 2,630 ($32.55) to GBX 2,220 ($27.47) in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to €2,500.00 ($2,717.39) in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Just Eat Takeaway.com Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTC JTKWY opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.11. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.71.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.