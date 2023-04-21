Kades & Cheifetz LLC Acquires Shares of 118,671 Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 118,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,000. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF comprises 2.2% of Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kades & Cheifetz LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 207,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 108,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,587,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $22.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,732. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.49. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $23.96.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

