Kades & Cheifetz LLC Acquires Shares of 1,852 Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 453.7% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI stock traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.61. 962,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,237. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.71 and a 52-week high of $196.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.60.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

