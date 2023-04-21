Kades & Cheifetz LLC Acquires Shares of 56,577 Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 56,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,000. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 1.5% of Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 98.4% during the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 20,823,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,766,000 after buying an additional 10,329,312 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 70,930,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,267,000 after buying an additional 4,193,265 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,122,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,383,000 after buying an additional 2,897,360 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4,192.3% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,835,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,214 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,042. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.00. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $35.91. The company has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

