Kades & Cheifetz LLC Invests $7.53 Million in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 104,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,529,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up 6.3% of Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kades & Cheifetz LLC owned 0.34% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLYG. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 217,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,242,000 after acquiring an additional 94,098 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter.

SLYG traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,748. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.37. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $82.79.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

