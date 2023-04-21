Kades & Cheifetz LLC Takes $1.17 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at about $628,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 179,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,476,000 after purchasing an additional 36,804 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 116,479 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $106.65. The stock had a trading volume of 329,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.05. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $113.78.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

