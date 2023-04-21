Kades & Cheifetz LLC Takes $347,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,378 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $269.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,990,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,047,340. The company has a market cap of $665.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $249.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $281.10.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.20%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.79.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,773 shares of company stock valued at $16,176,150. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

