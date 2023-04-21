KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Short Interest Update

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the March 15th total of 2,460,000 shares. Approximately 11.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 340,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

In other news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $51,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at $926,300.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 4,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $37,947.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,640.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $51,322.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,300.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,066 shares of company stock worth $115,406. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,572 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 236.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,958 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.20. 163,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,113. The company has a market capitalization of $280.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average is $6.57. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $17.06.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KALV shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

