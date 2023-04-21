Karora Resources Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (TSE:KRR)

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Karora Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 18th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Karora Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). Karora Resources had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of C$96.84 million for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Karora Resources from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on Karora Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.20 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

KRR stock opened at C$4.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.95, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$787.79 million, a PE ratio of 75.33 and a beta of 0.87. Karora Resources has a 1 year low of C$2.38 and a 1 year high of C$7.22.

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-operational mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

