Katitas Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTITF) Short Interest Down 12.7% in March

Katitas Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTITF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 443,500 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the March 15th total of 507,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Katitas Stock Performance

