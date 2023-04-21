Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC Has $34.18 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,686 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 33.2% of Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $34,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortune 45 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 17,526 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,822. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.49. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

