Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 39,253 Shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Rating) by 376.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,253 shares during the quarter. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF makes up about 1.6% of Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,954,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 76,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 53,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

IPKW stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.48. 7,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,570. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.91. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $37.63. The company has a market capitalization of $84.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. This is a boost from Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

