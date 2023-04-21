Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.52 and last traded at $17.52. 201 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kemira Oyj in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Kemira Oyj Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.01.

About Kemira Oyj

Kemira Oyj operates as a chemicals company in Finland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Pulp & Paper and Industry & Water. The Pulp & Paper segment develops and commercializes pulp, paper, and packaging chemicals, as well as a range of products for paper wet-end, including packaging and board, and tissue products.

