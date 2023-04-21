Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNLW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNLW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Kernel Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNLW remained flat at $0.11 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,589. Kernel Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.13.

