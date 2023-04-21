KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target Cut to $15.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.05.

KeyCorp stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average of $16.77. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $22.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,905.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at $491,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 266,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 55,572 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

