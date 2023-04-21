KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stake Reduced by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,177 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,691,000 after buying an additional 1,278,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,008,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,815,000 after buying an additional 1,414,839 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,201,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,242,000 after buying an additional 2,399,018 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,450,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,135,000 after buying an additional 1,718,852 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,578,000 after buying an additional 136,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,344.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $12.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.77. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $22.13.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.55.

KeyCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.