Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Kinnate Biopharma from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut their price objective on Kinnate Biopharma from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinnate Biopharma presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Kinnate Biopharma alerts:

Kinnate Biopharma Stock Down 11.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KNTE opened at $2.95 on Thursday. Kinnate Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma ( NASDAQ:KNTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Kinnate Biopharma will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 7.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 6.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.