Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Kinnate Biopharma from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut their price objective on Kinnate Biopharma from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinnate Biopharma presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.
Kinnate Biopharma Stock Down 11.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:KNTE opened at $2.95 on Thursday. Kinnate Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.96.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinnate Biopharma
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 7.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 6.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.
Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile
Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.
