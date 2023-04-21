Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Knorr-Bremse AG (ETR:KBX – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €62.24 ($67.65) and last traded at €62.58 ($68.02). 137,283 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €63.00 ($68.48).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($73.91) price objective on Knorr-Bremse in a report on Friday, March 31st. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €60.00 ($65.22) price objective on Knorr-Bremse in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($67.39) price objective on Knorr-Bremse in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($71.74) price objective on Knorr-Bremse in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.09) price target on Knorr-Bremse in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €62.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of €56.15.

Knorr-Bremse AG develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

