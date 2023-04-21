Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $4.89 Million Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.08% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KNSL. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $327.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.00 and a twelve month high of $337.11. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.64.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $242.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.01 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 19.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $3,226,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,146 shares in the company, valued at $19,084,048.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $289,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,893,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $3,226,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,084,048.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,180 shares of company stock worth $6,454,792. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Further Reading

