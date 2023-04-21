Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $6.08 Million Stock Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $6,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at about $38,859,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at $18,690,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 119.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 92,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,943,000 after purchasing an additional 50,384 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 3,954.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,877,000 after purchasing an additional 49,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 26.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 142,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,006,000 after purchasing an additional 29,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $320.10 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $287.00 and a 1 year high of $422.75. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 58.95 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $326.71 and its 200 day moving average is $350.08.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($1.65). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $447.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $331.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.40.

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total transaction of $206,810.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,784,140.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total value of $70,041.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total value of $206,810.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,784,140.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

