Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Makes New $5.51 Million Investment in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,804 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,509,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANSS. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 927.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in ANSYS by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Trading Down 0.3 %

ANSS opened at $323.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $333.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $305.78 and a 200 day moving average of $263.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,322,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,182 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.42.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

