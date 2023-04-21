Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 715 Shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury were worth $4,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 121.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 443,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,858 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 244.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 115,200 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 93.6% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 113,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 54,685 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 75.1% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 105,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 45,075 shares during the period. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 6.4% in the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 6,136 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Trading Down 1.5 %

TBT opened at $28.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.63. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 12 month low of $23.34 and a 12 month high of $39.32.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Profile

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

