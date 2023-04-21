Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Trims Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,125 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 66.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,532,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,396 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Newmont by 103.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,418 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Newmont by 1,075.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,488,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,063 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Newmont by 70.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,305,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 64.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,180,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,165 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $486,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,250,225.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $486,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at $14,250,225.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,304,380 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Newmont Stock Down 0.8 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.73.

NEM stock opened at $47.88 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.67 and a beta of 0.33.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -296.29%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

