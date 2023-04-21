Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kronos Bio’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.86) EPS.

Kronos Bio Price Performance

Kronos Bio stock opened at $1.28 on Monday. Kronos Bio has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $5.91. The company has a market capitalization of $73.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.03.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Kronos Bio will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Kronos Bio

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Kronos Bio by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 474,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 192,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kronos Bio by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 214,017 shares in the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

Further Reading

