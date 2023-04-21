Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kronos Bio’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.86) EPS.
Kronos Bio stock opened at $1.28 on Monday. Kronos Bio has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $5.91. The company has a market capitalization of $73.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.03.
Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Kronos Bio will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.
