KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Short Interest Down 13.5% in March

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the March 15th total of 79,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on KVHI. StockNews.com lowered shares of KVH Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of KVH Industries in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

KVH Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ KVHI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.13. 31,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,696. The firm has a market cap of $213.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.32. KVH Industries has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $12.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

KVH Industries ( NASDAQ:KVHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $36.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 15.64%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in KVH Industries by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,268 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 66.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,017 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 18.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The Mobile Connectivity segment consists of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

