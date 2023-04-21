Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,197,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Lam Research by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 48,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,174,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lam Research Trading Up 7.2 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $508.10.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $526.52 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $548.85. The company has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $498.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.40 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.