Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Increased to $500.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCXGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LRCX. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. KGI Securities raised shares of Lam Research from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $508.10.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $526.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $498.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.79. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $548.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 33.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,856,000. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $373,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

