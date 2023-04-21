Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Increased to $550.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $515.00 to $550.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $508.10.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $526.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $498.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $458.79. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $548.85.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Lam Research by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Lam Research by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Lam Research by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,414,000 after acquiring an additional 24,636 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.