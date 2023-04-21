Landcadia Holdings IV (NASDAQ:LCA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 50,374 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 172% from the previous session’s volume of 18,518 shares.The stock last traded at $10.09 and had previously closed at $10.09.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCA. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries.

