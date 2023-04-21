Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 46,532 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,532 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $14,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 134,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 14,654 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,097,000. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000.

DFAT traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $43.81. The stock had a trading volume of 9,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,325. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.39 and a 200-day moving average of $45.04.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

