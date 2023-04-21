Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 661 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.34. 583,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,873,430. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $77.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.51.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

