Larson Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,208 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 108,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $856,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 315,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,448,000 after acquiring an additional 47,778 shares during the period. Finally, Schiavi & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 47.5% in the third quarter. Schiavi & Co LLC now owns 75,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 24,217 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.37. The company had a trading volume of 108,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,437. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $71.40 and a 1-year high of $80.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.11.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

