Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.3 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,243,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,817,325. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.25. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

